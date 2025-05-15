Attendees of the 2025 SMRP MaRS Conference will explore the future of maintenance and reliability through innovation, technology and performance-driven strategies.

As technological advancement continues through cycles of innovation, improvement, and integration, staying ahead of the curve becomes essential. Yet, outdated systems, information gaps, and inefficient processes remain significant barriers to safety, productivity, and financial performance.

Expand Mars graphics - 7

The conference theme, T.A.P. (Technology Advancing Performance), emphasizes leveraging cutting-edge tools, techniques, and systems to enhance the performance of people, equipment, and processes. Participants will discover how emerging technologies align with proven reliability strategies to optimize asset performance and drive operational excellence.

This event offers a valuable opportunity to learn, connect, and bring actionable insights back to the workplace.

When: May 15, 2025

Where: LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology, 7901 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507