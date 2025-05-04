As the chemical industry’s premier environmental, health, and safety event, the 2025 Responsible Care® and Sustainability Conference and Expo provides industry professionals the tools, resources and insights to help advance your organization’s operational and environmental performance.

During this educational event, you’ll learn from leading experts on priority issues, engage with an executive-level panel, participate in insightful breakout sessions and have ample opportunities to network with peers and supply chain partners.

Keynote Speakers

Col. Eileen Collins, NASA Pioneer; First Female Space Shuttle Pilot; First Woman Mission Commander in NASA History

Gary Foote, Chief Information Officer & Sustainability Lead, Haas Formula 1 Team

When: May 4-7, 2025

Where: Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida