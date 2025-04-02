2025 Process Safety Management Summit

Join safety and health leaders representing the best of their industries for the only process safety management education and networking event created for top-performing companies.

Across nine sessions led by experienced PSM professionals representing multiple industries, take a deep dive into the latest trends, challenges, and innovations to help you take your program to the next level.

The PSM Summit is a one-of-a-kind event, designed to maximize learning and networking for attendees, while minimizing time away from the site. Attendees can expect a collaborative learning environment, where their questions and real-world experiences drive the conversation in each presentation. Between sessions, connect with your peers and share your own best practices, pain points, and insights into PSM application.

All registered attendees are invited to attend the Health and Safety Council’s annual Crawfish Boil immediately following the event!

When: April 2-3, 2025

Where: Health and Safety Council, Pasadena, Texas

