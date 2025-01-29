What does the future hold?

2025 North American Industrial Market Outlook

There are questions that are lingering on the minds of those in the industrial marketplace as to what the new year holds. Key decisions are still to be made regarding legislation that could have a pivotal impact on industrial sectors including the CHIPS Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. We could see significant changes in total investment values for projects revolving around semiconductors, hydrogen, carbon emissions, renewable energy, and more. Furthermore, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is being seen more and more in the industrial landscape which is also causing a shift in investments.

The key question is this: Now that the election is over, what does the future hold? Join Industrial Info in Sugar Land, Texas, on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, at 4:00 PM for IIR’s 2025 North America Industrial Market Outlook. This 2-hour presentation will feature experts from several hot industries that will cover spending drivers and constraints for the new year.

When: January 29, 2025

Where: Sugar Land Marriott Hotel, Sugar Land, Texas