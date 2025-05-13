2025 National Occupational & Process Safety Conference & Exhibition

The AFPM National Occupational & Process Safety Conference is the premier event for safety professionals in the refining and petrochemical industries.

Leverage the knowledge of your peers through practical, actionable practices, programs, and learnings that can improve safety performance at your site.

What to Expect:

Timely & Relevant Tracks: Learn from industry experts on topics like human performance and big data.

Safety Awards Event: Come celebrate our Safety Award Winners from 2024 and honor their effort and achievements.

Exhibitors: Meet and talk with representatives of companies offering a variety of safety-related services to the refining and petrochemical industries.

All Regions: Meet and network with your peers from the Process and Occupational Safety Regional Networks.

Who’s Attending?

Process Safety Engineers

Process Safety Managers or Personnel

Facility Safety Managers

Corporate Safety Professionals

Contractor Safety Professionals

HSE Professionals

When: May 13-15, 2025

Where: Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, TX 78701-4006, United States