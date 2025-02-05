2025 NAPE Summit Week

NAPE is the energy industry’s marketplace for the buying, selling and trading of prospects and producing properties.

NAPE brings together all industry disciplines; draws in decision-makers; focuses its participation on prospect generators; and hosts companies of all sizes, from small independents to majors. With the addition of minerals and non-operating, bitcoin mining and renewable energy sources to our oil and gas offerings, NAPE is the ultimate venue for energy deals.

Why attend?

This event offers international and domestic purchasers a unique chance to connect, reconnect, and make deals on domestic and international levels. You can meet an ambassador from Australia, a lease negotiator from Canada and a geologist from Louisiana all in one place. Our growing attendee base also includes the renewable energy sector, service and capital providers as well as legal counsel. With that much decision-making power accessible at NAPE, deals happen.

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Friday, February 7, 2025

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX