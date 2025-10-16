2025 Industry Forum and HASCtoberfest

Join HASC on Thursday, October 16, for the 2025 Industry Forum from 2–4 PM, followed by the HASCtoberfest Networking Mixer from 4–6 PM.

Bringing together safety leaders, industry experts, and innovators, the forum offers actionable insights on the latest advancements, regulatory trends, and practical strategies driving safer workplaces across the petrochemical and industrial sectors.

Attendees will benefit from expert-led discussions, meaningful peer connections, and a celebration of 35 years dedicated to building safe workplaces through innovative solutions and trusted partnerships. Elevate your knowledge and be part of the conversation shaping the future of workplace safety.

📅 Thursday, October 16, 2025

📍 HASC Headquarters | 5213 Center Street, Pasadena, TX 77505

🕐 Registration & Check-in: 1:00 – 2:00 PM

🕑 Industry Forum & 35th Anniversary Celebration: 2:00 – 4:00 PM

🍂 HASCtoberfest Networking Mixer: 4:00 – 6:00 PM

