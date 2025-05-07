2025 HASC Louisiana - Sulphur Grand Opening

Join HASC Louisiana for beverages, light bites, campus tours and networking to celebrate our new location!

The community is invited to join the Grand Opening of the new Sulphur facility on May 7th—a space built for industry, inspired by community, and dedicated to workforce excellence.

Designed with purpose, the facility aims to elevate training, support industry growth, and strengthen the region’s workforce. Guests are encouraged to attend, explore what’s new, and celebrate this exciting milestone.

When: May 7, 2025, 3:00pm-6:00pm

Where: 714 N. Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur, LA 70663

