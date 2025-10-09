2025 HASC Golden Triangle Clinic Open House

Join us for the ribbon-cutting of our newest full-service clinic in the Golden Triangle as we celebrate our opening and commitment to serving the local community. Network, tour the facility, and enjoy light bites, cocktails, and prizes!

This state-of-the-art facility brings advanced occupational health services closer to industry across the Golden Triangle region. Come connect with industry peers and tour the full-service clinic, all while enjoying light bites, cocktails, and exciting prizes.

When: October 9, 2025

Where: Port Arthur, TX

Register here