2025 EHS Seminar & Industry Tradeshow

The EHS (Environmental, Health & Safety) Seminar has been held for over 30 years on location in Galveston, Texas.

This is one of the largest safety events in the nation that focuses exclusively on the petrochemical industry. Our seminar is uniquely one of the few of its kind that focuses on industry personnel. The attendees are made up of owner companies, suppliers, operators, safety professionals and environmental engineers.

The Seminar is sponsored by the Texas Chemistry Council, Texas Chemistry Alliance in collaboration with the Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance.

When: June 2-5, 2025

Where: Galveston Island Convention Center, Galveston, Texas

Registration will open in February, 2025.