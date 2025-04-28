2025 API Pipeline Conference and Expo: Pipeline, Control Room and Cybernetics

to

Join the API 2024 Pipeline Conference and Expo: Pipeline, Control Room and Cybernetics, April 28-30 in Austin, Texas.

This is your opportunity to connect with over 800 industry professionals to expand your knowledge, network, learning, and discovery of solutions for you and your organization.

  • Gain unique access to over 100 diverse sessions
  • Present ideas and work while getting feedback and potentially new perspectives from others for continuous improvement
  • Acquire insights into the latest trends and technologies that are crucial for a successful business.
  • Meet industry leaders with an opportunity to listen to them present their stories and network with them individually

Program Details:

  • Stakeholder Engagement & Outreach
  • Operational Excellence
  • Environmental, Social & Governance
  • Technology & Innovation
  • Workforce Development
  • Low Carbon Energy Outlook
  • Construction
  • Cybernetics – Leak Detection
  • Cybernetics- SCADA/Cybersecurity
  • Control Room Management
  • Artificial Intelligence

When: April 28-30, 2025

Where: Marriott Austin Downtown, Austin, TX

Register here

Info

Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event, Networking Events
202-682-8258
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2025 API Pipeline Conference and Expo: Pipeline, Control Room and Cybernetics - 2025-04-28 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2025 API Pipeline Conference and Expo: Pipeline, Control Room and Cybernetics - 2025-04-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2025 API Pipeline Conference and Expo: Pipeline, Control Room and Cybernetics - 2025-04-28 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2025 API Pipeline Conference and Expo: Pipeline, Control Room and Cybernetics - 2025-04-28 00:00:00 ical

Tags