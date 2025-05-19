2025 Annual VPPPA Safety Conference

The Region VI Voluntary Protection Program Participants’ Association is excited to host their 35th Annual Safety & Health Conference.

This conference is open to Association members and non members alike. The course offerings from TEEX OSHA Training Institute, as well as a wide variety of industry peer taught courses which makes this safety conference stand out among others. As this conference is hosted by a volunteer organization dedicated to safety education in the workplace, they are able to keep costs as low as possible for everyone.

Don’t miss out on this chance to stay ahead of the curve in workplace safety and health!

When: May 19-22, 2025

Where: American Bank Center, 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401