2025 Annual Meeting & Plant Leadership Conference

“Celebrating 55 Years of Innovation”

Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) Annual Meeting & Plant Leadership Conference will celebrate how the organization has driven industry progress since its founding in 1970. Join them as they honor their past and look toward the future of innovation and growth.

The day will begin with a Plant Managers Annual Meeting (GBRIA member plants only) followed by a plenary session, which will explore the effects of the election and the economy. After this session, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about how to get involved in GBRIA's committees.

Next, explore topics in breakout sessions, followed by another plenary session that you don't want to miss! Finally, gather at the end for networking, horse d'oeuvres, and cocktails to celebrate GBRIA's 55th Anniversary and the launch of GBRIA's new Young Professionals Group.

When: January 30, 2025 - 11am - 6pm

Where: Marriott Hotel Baton Rouge, 5500 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Register here