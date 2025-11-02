The 2025 AIChE Annual Meeting is the premier educational forum for chemical engineers seeking innovation and professional development.

This event unites academic and industry researchers at all career stages to explore topics at the forefront of chemical engineering. Connect with a diverse audience to gain insights, network with experts, and advance your career in this evolving field.

When: November 2-6, 2025

Where: John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center, Marriott Copley Place, Sheraton Boston, Boston, MA