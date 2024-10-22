Join ABC Greater Houston at the 2025 Annual Planning Conference: Your Association, Your Voice, Your Future!

× Expand 2025 ABC Planning Conference

Are you ready to significantly impact the future of ABC and the construction industry as a whole? It's time to invest in your membership, industry, company, and employees at the highly anticipated 2025 ABC Annual Planning Conference.

Get ready to dive into thought-provoking discussions, address complex issues, and explore critical topics such as:

Workforce Development: How can we build a more skilled and motivated workforce to meet industry’s evolving demands?

The Value of Membership: Discover the value of being part of the ABC community and how it benefits your company.

Membership Engagement: Explore why companies join or discontinue their membership and how we can enhance their experience.

Political Advocacy: Learn about the importance of maintaining a strong political advocacy voice to influence policies that benefit our industry.

Safety Culture: Delve into fostering a culture of safety excellence within our association and among our members.

Register today and be part of the 2025 ABC Annual Planning Conference — an event that empowers you to shape the future of your association and industry.

When: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - 8:00am - 5:30pm

Where: Turner Industries, 3850 Pasadena Blvd., Pasadena, TX 77503