2024 TURBOMACHINERY & PUMP SYMPOSIA

TPS is a vital industry event, offering a forum for the exchange of ideas between rotating equipment engineers and technicians worldwide.

Now surpassing 49 years, TPS is known for its impact on turbomachinery, pump, oil & gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical and water industries.

The Turbomachinery Laboratory conducts basic and applied research into important problems of reliability and performance of turbomachinery — rotating machinery that extracts or adds energy to fluids. That’s everything from classic Dutch windmills to the space shuttle’s main engine turbopumps and compressors that move natural gas through the distribution system.