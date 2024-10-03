2024 TCC/TCA Annual Industry Luncheon

Individual Registration
Pre-Registration - $100
Onsite Registration - $125
(Onsite Registration starts at 11:00am)
Sponsorship Opportunities
Presenting Sponsorship - $5,000
*3 Reserved tables of 8
*Option to have an Elected Official or VIP at each table
*Special recognition at TCC and TCA Joint Board Meeting
*Recognition during Industry Luncheon as Presenting Sponsor
*Recognition on announcements, Luncheon program, and event signage
Platinum Sponsorship - $2,500
*2 Reserved tables of 8
*Option to have an Elected Official or VIP at each table
*Recognition during Industry Luncheon
*Recognition on announcements, Luncheon program, and event signage
Gold Sponsorship - $1,500
*Reserved table of 8
*Option to have an Elected Official or VIP at table
*Recognition on announcements, Luncheon program, and event signage
Silver Sponsorship - $1,000
*Reserved table of 8
*Recognition on announcements, Luncheon program, and event signage
*If purchasing the Presenting, Platinum, or Gold Sponsorship
Please let us know if you would like to have an Elected Official or VIP sit at your table as your guest.
Thank You to Our Sponsors
Platinum Sponsor
Total Tent Solutions