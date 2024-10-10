2024 Southeast Texas Transportation Summit is going to be another great hit!

Panel discussions include Logistics and Distribution for the Petrochemical Industry, as well as Rail, Space, Air, Port and Ground Transportation panels. The day will end with a Congressional Panel and VIP Reception. This event is sure to sell out, get your tickets early.

Where: Pasadena Convention Center, 7902 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507

When: Thursday, October 10, 2024 (8:00 AM - 3:00 PM) (CDT)

Agenda: 8-8:45 AM Check-in & Networking

9 AM - 2 PM Speakers and Panel Discussions

2 PM VIP Reception

3 PM Adjourn

Register here