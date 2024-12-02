2024 Scouts Honor Golf Challenge

Enjoy a day of golf and help us continue the mission of Scouting in the Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Sponsorship levels range from $350 to $5,000. Help make a difference in the lives of Brazoria and Galveston county youth today.

Monday, December 2, 2024

7am Registration & Breakfast

8:30am Shotgun Start

Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 East Bay Area Blvd., League City, TX 77573

For sponsoring information, contact Charlie Tinsley at 409-744-5206 ext. 2803 or charlie.tinsley@scouting.org.