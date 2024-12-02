2024 Scouts Honor Golf Challenge

Enjoy a day of golf and help us continue the mission of Scouting in the Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.
Sponsorship levels range from $350 to $5,000. Help make a difference in the lives of Brazoria and Galveston county youth today.
Monday, December 2, 2024
7am Registration & Breakfast
8:30am Shotgun Start
Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 East Bay Area Blvd., League City, TX 77573
For sponsoring information, contact Charlie Tinsley at 409-744-5206 ext. 2803 or charlie.tinsley@scouting.org.
Info
Golf Tournament, In-Person Event