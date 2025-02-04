2025 SAIA Committee Week

× Expand 2025 Committee Week Logo 2025 Committee Week Logo

Committee Week is open to all professionals who are interested in advancing the scaffold and access industry.

The meeting focuses on the work of the SAIA councils: current projects, goals, and objectives; emerging trends; and any new programs, initiatives, or activities for the coming year. SAIA encourages anyone with expertise of the scaffold and access industry to attend, participate, and get involved in helping the industry become a safer place to bring workers home safe.

Networking is another key component and several programming elements have been built into the schedule to foster this important and valuable relationship building.