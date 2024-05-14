2024 NSC Spring Safety Conference & Expo

The 2024 NSC Spring Safety Conference & Expo, May 14-16, 2024 in Rosemont, IL is a two-and-a-half-day event where you can connect with other safety professionals, explore new products and services from over 100 exhibiting companies and learn from leading industry experts. 

  • Professional Development Seminars take place May 14 & 16 and require additional fee and pre-registration required.
  • Conference & Expo is May 15-16 which includes Technical Sessions, Learning Lab Sessions, the Expo floor and more.           

 The NSC Spring Safety Conference & Expo is a great opportunity to:  

  • Stay relevant on general industry trends and issues
  • See the latest new products, innovations, and services from over 100 exhibitors
  • Attend a variety of high quality educational programs
  • Network with other safety professionals from your area

