The 2024 NSC Spring Safety Conference & Expo, May 14-16, 2024 in Rosemont, IL is a two-and-a-half-day event where you can connect with other safety professionals, explore new products and services from over 100 exhibiting companies and learn from leading industry experts.
- Professional Development Seminars take place May 14 & 16 and require additional fee and pre-registration required.
- Conference & Expo is May 15-16 which includes Technical Sessions, Learning Lab Sessions, the Expo floor and more.
The NSC Spring Safety Conference & Expo is a great opportunity to:
- Stay relevant on general industry trends and issues
- See the latest new products, innovations, and services from over 100 exhibitors
- Attend a variety of high quality educational programs
- Network with other safety professionals from your area
