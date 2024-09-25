TXOGA 2024 Energy Elevated Technology Showcase

The Texas oil and natural gas industry has harnessed technology and innovation for generations and, as a result, is excelling in environmental progress, efficiency and safety.

× Expand 2024 Energy Elevated Technology Showcase

Join TXOGA present emerging technology solutions in the oil and natural gas industry at the Energy Elevated Technology Showcase presented on September 25 at the San Antonio Riverwalk Marriott. Tickets include access to the networking session, admission to the Showcase, and lunch. Get your tickets today!

TXOGA is thrilled to share that we will be joined by Chairman Giovanni Capriglione for a fireside chat. Chairman Capriglione is a seasoned technology leader at the forefront of shaping Texas’ digital landscape. You won’t want to miss his invaluable voice in our discussion about technology utilized in the oil and natural gas industry.

When:

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

8:30 – 1:00 PM

Where:

San Antonio Riverwalk Marriott

889 East Market Street

San Antonio, Texas 78205

Agenda:

*times are subject to change

8:30 AM – Registration and Networking

10:00 AM – Showcase Begins

12 PM – Keynote Lunch

Sponsorship packages are available! If you are interested in sponsoring the Energy Elevated Technology Showcase, please contact TXOGA Director of Membership Christian Brown at cbrown@txoga.org.