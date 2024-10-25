2024 EHCMA Workforce Development Annual Golf Tournament

Join EHCMA on October 25th for EHCMA's Annual Workforce Development Golf Tournament, where your love for golf meets a great cause!

This isn’t just a day on the greens—it's a chance to directly support technical student programs at schools and colleges across the Greater Houston area. By participating, you’re helping to shape tomorrow’s workforce and creating life-changing opportunities for the next generation.

Don’t miss out on the fun at Wildcat Golf Club! Explore sponsorship opportunities and make a lasting impact while enjoying a fantastic day on the course. See you there!