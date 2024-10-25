2024 EHCMA Workforce Development Annual Golf Tournament

Wildcat Golf Club 12000 Almeda Road, Houston, Texas 77045

Join EHCMA on October 25th for EHCMA's Annual Workforce Development Golf Tournament, where your love for golf meets a great cause!

This isn’t just a day on the greens—it's a chance to directly support technical student programs at schools and colleges across the Greater Houston area. By participating, you’re helping to shape tomorrow’s workforce and creating life-changing opportunities for the next generation. 

Don’t miss out on the fun at Wildcat Golf Club! Explore sponsorship opportunities and make a lasting impact while enjoying a fantastic day on the course. See you there!

Info

Golf Tournament, In-Person Event
