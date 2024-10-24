Join the 2024 Construction Careers Exposition and shape the construction industry’s future in Houston!

× Expand 2024 Construction Careers Exposition

Connect with over 400 ambitious students, showcase your expertise, and inspire the next generation of construction professionals.

Be a part of this exceptional event by volunteering or contributing.

Secure your spot today and make a lasting impact on the industry's future.

When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 - 9:00am - 2:00pm

Where: Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77507