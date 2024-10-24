2024 Construction Careers Exposition

Join the 2024 Construction Careers Exposition and shape the construction industry’s future in Houston!

Connect with over 400 ambitious students, showcase your expertise, and inspire the next generation of construction professionals. 

Be a part of this exceptional event by volunteering or contributing.

Secure your spot today and make a lasting impact on the industry's future.

When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 - 9:00am - 2:00pm

Where: Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77507

In-Person Event
