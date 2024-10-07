2024 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo

The API Storage Tank Conference has been an annual event since 1995. It is considered the only meeting designed for high-level storage tank professionals, and has a loyal and dedicated attendee base.

This conference is volunteer driven, both at the planning committee and speaker level. We consistently produce a compelling conference program, with a focus on safety, best practices, and innovation. In addition, the conference provides an opportunity for attendees to earn PDH (Professional Development Hours), maintaining their certifications and required hours. The conference also provides the opportunity for networking and idea exchange, with our dedicated sponsors and exhibitors sharing their latest products and services.

Who Should Attend

Tank, and Valves and Piping Professionals

Tank owners, managers, or operators

Experienced storage tank professionals

Senior tank designer or construction specialist

Representatives of oil and petrochemical refineries, utilities, pipelines, tank cleaning firms, and others interested in confined spaces and safe tank entry

Refinery and terminal owners, managers, or operators

Senior design or construction specialists

Questions?