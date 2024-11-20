The 2024 API/AFPM Fall Operating Practices Symposium (OPS), which is jointly sponsored by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is a uniquely important event where various technical presentations are made highlighting the lessons learned from facility incidents or near misses and discussions on accident avoidance in refineries and petrochemical plants.

The OPS also provides a forum for the exchange of information on safe operating practices and procedures and sharing of “best practices” within refineries and petrochemical plants.

The OPS is held twice a year (spring and fall) – do not miss this opportunity to obtain information, first-hand, that is essential to enhancing your site’s safety performance and your company’s overall success.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The Operating Practices Symposium is open ONLY to Refining and Petrochemical Operating Companies.

Those who benefit most from attending the OPS include refinery vice presidents, refinery managers, operations managers and their representatives from refining/petrochemical companies. Others who will find great value by participating are managers responsible for plant operations and maintenance – as well as operational excellence and “best practice” team leaders and PSM/safety experts.

When: Nov. 20-21, 2024

Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas – Dallas, Texas