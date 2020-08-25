2020 Safety+ Symposium | Canceled

The health and safety and our members, volunteers, staff, vendors and attendees is of the utmost importance. That is why, after weighing every option, the VPPPA has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Safety+ Symposium, in Orlando, Florida, August 25-27.

While we are disappointed to cancel Safety+ this year, we are already looking forward to the 2021 Safety+ Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 31 – September 2. We are using this extra time to ensure an even better, more innovative event in 2021 when we will be partnering with Region IV VPPPA. We hope to see you there.

If you have already made travel arrangements, we suggest you contact those companies directly.

Attendees

There are two options for your registration:

1. You can transfer your registration to the 2021 Safety+ Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee. If you wish to transfer your registration, there is nothing more for you to do. We will automatically transfer it, unless we hear from you.

2. You can cancel your registration for a full refund. In order to receive a full refund, you must notify us by Friday, June 5, 2020. If we do not hear from you by Friday, June 5, 2020, your registration will automatically transfer to 2021. Please email conference@vpppa.org if you would like to cancel your registration.

Please remember that you can substitute the person attending for no extra fee at any time.

Sponsors

If you have already purchased a sponsorship for the 2020 Safety+ Symposium, please contact Heidi Hill at hhill@vpppa.org or 703-761-6511.

Exhibitors

If you have already purchased a booth for the 2020 Safety+ Symposium, please contact Heidi Hill at hhill@vpppa.org or 703-761-6511.