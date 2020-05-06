The NSC Southern Conference & Expo is a three day regional event for safety professionals looking to improve safety in their organization. Whether you are new to the field of safety or an experienced safety professional, you will find plenty of educational and networking opportunities. You are guaranteed to leave motivated with practical tips, techniques and solutions to improve your safety program.

2020 NSC Southern Conference & Expo Highlights include:

OSHA Top 10 Violations – Our expert will share the OSHA top 10 most cited violations and share strategies to avoid citations in your workplace

Welcome Reception – Network with other professionals in your area who share a passion for safety.

Injury Facts® Presentation – Hear highlights of the NEW 2019 data for occupational, transportation and behind workplace injuries

NSC Learning Lab Sessions – Attend an educational session on the Expo floor

Professional Development Seminars – Come early, earn CEUs and advance your career by attending a PDS.

Join us on May 6-8, 2020 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130.