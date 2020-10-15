2020 Industry of Faith Oil and Gas Job Fair & Tailgate Cook-Off

× Expand Dan Vallot Industry of Faith 2020 Oil and Gas Job Fair & Tailgate Cook-off

We are so excited about the 2020 Industry of Faith-La Job Fair & Tailgate Cook-Off will be held on Thursday, October 15th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

See our promo video below on our website.

River Parishes Community College has once again graciously opened its Technical Training Center to us this Fall.

We are looking for 36 vendors this year to join us. We have four different ways you can sponsor and participate.

With the sudden onset of COVID-19 and the abrupt downturn in the Oil & Gas market, we feel that this job fair will be bigger and we are asking for those in the industry to join with us.

This year alone we have seen 404,000 people without jobs and have filed for unemployment in our state. We also know, as soon as we can get back to work, the job market will be wide open with 1000's of jobs.

We are asking NOW for those of you would like to help us as we come together again to give hope and faith to our industry.

We are asking for the Hiring Managers, Human Resource personnel, and talent scouts at O&G end users and contractors to please consider joining with us and helping us with how the IOFLA can help you find the right candidates you are and will be looking for.

​Like last year, there will be a Tailgate Cook-Off with a winner for the best food.

A challenge has been thrown out to all the End Users like BASF, ExxonMobil, DOW, and Marathon by the Contractors in this area. Who can cook better?

If you are interested, please email us at iofla@outlook.com for more information about getting involved and sponsorship opportunities.

2 Chronicles 7:14 "If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land."​

Matthew 18:20 "For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them."