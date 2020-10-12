2020 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo

Grand Hyatt Nashville 1000 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee 37203

The Annual API Storage Tank Conference provides attendees with new information on tank-related research, latest technologies, and API petroleum standards. This informative conference features multiple panels that will help you understand the requirements to maintain tank integrity while complying with environmental rules.

Co-Located with the API Safe Tank Entry Workshop

Who Should Attend

  • Tank, and Valves and Piping Professionals
  • Tank owners, managers, or operators
  • Experienced storage tank professionals 
  • Senior tank designer or construction specialist 
  • Representatives of oil and petrochemical refineries, utilities, pipelines, tank cleaning firms, and others interested in confined spaces and safe tank entry
  • Refinery and terminal owners, managers, or operators
  • Senior design or construction specialists

Grand Hyatt Nashville 1000 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee 37203
BIC Events
