2019 SMRP Houston Chapter 2nd Quarter Chapter Meeting

Guest Speaker: Tesfay Tesfamicael, MaxGrip Americas

Tesfay Tesfamicael is currently a consultant with MaxGrip Americas. MaxGrip is an engineering services consulting company that specializes in Asset Performance Management and Reliability. He has worked in the industry for over five years. He has led projects with various customers including Cleco Power & Shell, and has worked in the Oil & Gas industry as a Maintenance & Reliability Engineer. He has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA and a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from Washington State University.

"Five Easy Steps for Improving Your Maintenance Strategy"

Maximizing asset performance and Return On Investment requires a holistic approach to developing and implementing asset maintenance strategies. The synthesis of innovative software, the Reliability Centered Maintenance process and oil & gas technical know-how is key to successful implementation of an asset care strategy. In this discussion we will share five key elements of an APM process geared towards helping an organization to maximize asset performance while reducing maintenance costs and maximizing availability.

