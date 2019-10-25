2019 PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament

Wildcat Golf Club 12000 Almeda Road, Houston, Texas 77045

The 2019 PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament (formerly known as the EHCMA Workforce Development Golf Tournament) will help to support and build tomorrow’s workforce. The tournament, which is a joint effort of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation (CMEF), benefits technical student scholarship programs at Lee, San Jacinto and Houston Community Colleges.

Since 2013, the golf tournament has raised $1.9 MILLION for technical student scholarships.

Wildcat Golf Club 12000 Almeda Road, Houston, Texas 77045 View Map
