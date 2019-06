With your help in 2018, we made the Crestwood Boot & Shoot Event Sky High for Kids’ highest grossing event ever! Your support helped provide comfort, fund research and save the lives of thousands of children fighting cancer. On behalf of the Crestwood Technical Services and Sky High team, we would like you to join the 2019 Sporting Clay Tournament, Friday, September 27th at the Greater Houston Sports Club in Houston, TX. The cure comes faster when you join!

