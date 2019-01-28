2019 API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit

The API Summit was designed with you in mind. This four-day summit includes three days of presentations spanning over 120 topics. Addressing issues involved in asset condition evaluation for drilling, production systems, pipelines, terminals, refining, chemical manufacturing and storage facilities. In addition, an optional day of training is conducted by subject matter experts. Each day focuses on presentations relevant to upstream, midstream, downstream operation and integrity management. API Inspection Summit provides an opportunity to learn about new and existing industry codes and standards, to hear about emerging trends from experts, and to discuss new and existing issues in inspection and AIM technology. The API Summit is the only networking event for inspectors and other inspection support professionals in the industry. As stated by attendees, “The API Summit is the best inspection related conference in the petroleum industry”. The following oil, gas and chemical sectors will be covered: Upstream (Drilling, Sub Sea, Production Systems, Integrity Management), Midstream (Pipelines, Terminals) and Downstream (Refining, Chemical & Storage).