2019 Annual ECC Conference

to Google Calendar - 2019 Annual ECC Conference - 2019-08-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Annual ECC Conference - 2019-08-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Annual ECC Conference - 2019-08-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Annual ECC Conference - 2019-08-28 00:00:00

Colorado Springs, CO Colorado Springs, Colorado

Exchange ideas and establish new networks with the biggest players in the engineering and construction contracting industry at this three-day conference for executives, professionals, and future leaders.

Sessions

  • Technology: The Next Step Change in Construction Productivity?
  • How to get the Most out of Safety Enabling Technologies
  • Minimum Scope To Meet Objectives (Really!)
  • Restructuring Chevron’s Project Management System for the Digital Age
  • A View from the Main Stage
  • Google's Way of Rewarding Success
  • A Future Leader’s View of Our Industry
  • The Future of Contracting: Simple is Beautiful
  • A View from the Main Stage
  • Google's Way of Rewarding Success
  • A Future Leader’s View of Our Industry
  • The Future of Contracting: Simple is Beautiful

REGISTER

Info

Colorado Springs, CO Colorado Springs, Colorado
BIC Events
ECC Conference 2019
to Google Calendar - 2019 Annual ECC Conference - 2019-08-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Annual ECC Conference - 2019-08-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Annual ECC Conference - 2019-08-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Annual ECC Conference - 2019-08-28 00:00:00

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting