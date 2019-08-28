2019 Annual ECC Conference

×
Exchange ideas and establish new networks with the biggest players in the engineering and construction contracting industry at this three-day conference for executives, professionals, and future leaders.
Sessions
- Technology: The Next Step Change in Construction Productivity?
- How to get the Most out of Safety Enabling Technologies
- Minimum Scope To Meet Objectives (Really!)
- Restructuring Chevron’s Project Management System for the Digital Age
- A View from the Main Stage
- Google's Way of Rewarding Success
- A Future Leader’s View of Our Industry
- The Future of Contracting: Simple is Beautiful
Info
Colorado Springs, CO Colorado Springs, Colorado
BIC Events
ECC Conference 2019