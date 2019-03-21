2019 A&WMA GCC Annual Conference & Exhibition

Norris Convention Center, CityCenter 816 Town and Country Blvd., Suite 210, Houston, Texas 77024

Registration is now open for the 2019 Air & Waste Management Association (A&WMA) Gulf Coast Chapter (GCC) Annual Conference & Exhibition (ACE). The 2019 A&WMA GCC ACE will be held on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at the Norris Conference Center – Houston CityCentre.

Confirmed speakers for the 2019 A&WMA GCC ACE include:

Anne Idsal (EPA Region VI Regional Administrator)

Donna Huff (TCEQ, Air Quality Division Director)

Jeff Saitas (Saitas and Seales)

John M. Beath & Rob Gronewold (JBE)

Mike Taylor (Emission Advisors)

Deever Bradley (ERM)

Russ DiRaimo (Element)

Bradley Flowers (AECOM)

Don Halter (USA Environment)

For information on how to become a A&WMA GCC Member please visit our website athttps://www.awma-gcc.org/index.php/become-a-member/#join

Info
BIC Events
