18th Annual BBQ Cook off & Expo - ABC Greater Houston

Get Fired Up for the ABC Annual BBQ Cook-Off and Expo: Where Grilling Meets Networking, Full Bellies and Good Times!

Calling all BBQ enthusiasts and networking aficionados! Join us for the annual ABC BBQ Cook-Off, a sizzling event that combines the love of grilling with the art of networking at the Bayou City Event Center Pavilion.

What's Cooking:

Fire up your grills and showcase your culinary expertise in a friendly BBQ competition. Bring your A-game and prepare to impress the membership with your smoking skills. Networking Paradise: Connect with fellow ABC members and industry professionals in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. Forge new relationships while savoring the flavors of BBQ excellence.

As an ABC member, you can host a tent and spotlight your company's products and services to an engaged and diverse audience. Bring Your Crew: This event is not just for professionals—it's for the whole family! Bring your loved ones, friends, and colleagues for fun, food, and festivities.

The ABC Annual BBQ Cook-Off and Expo is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and it’s your chance to shine as a grill master and a networker extraordinaire. Share your passion for grilling, enjoy the camaraderie of fellow BBQ enthusiasts, and take advantage of this unique opportunity to showcase your company.

Mark your calendars, gather your grilling gear, and prepare to savor the flavor of success at the ABC Annual BBQ Cook-Off—an event that celebrates the art of grilling, networking, and good times. Don’t miss out on this BBQ extravaganza that brings the ABC community together in style!

When: Friday, November 7, 2025, 3:00pm - 8:00pm

Where: Details coming soon!