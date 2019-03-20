17th Annual Environmental Industry Summit

A snapshot of environmental industry performance in 2017 and growth forecast for 2018-2020 in key segments. Top client sectors and emerging service areas are forecast featuring results of EBJ’s annual survey of 100+ executives. Perspective on regional markets and global opportunities as well as how investors, M&A, consolidation, polarization, client vs. service focus, technology, information, human resources and global strategy is impacting marketshare in C&E, remediation, industrial services and labs.