13th Annual Bay Run Fishing Tournament

The United Rentals Bay Run Fishing Tournament is an Annual Event dedicated to raising money for “The Lone Survivor Foundation“. In 2018, we had over 350 fishing participants attempting to catch Red Fish & Trout and raised just over $42,000.

The 2019 Tournament is scheduled for July 26, 2019, out of the Sylvan Beach Pavilion.

FISHING: Friday, July 26, 2019 at 5:00AM – F | WEIGH-IN 11:00AM – 1PM

THE SPONSOR RECEPTION: Thursday July 25, 2019 at 6:30PM at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion

TROPHY PRIZES:

TEAM:

5 Stringer- Speckled Trout/ can include 2 Slots Reds (15 in. minimum per angler on specks and maximum length weighed for reds will be 28”)

1st Place Team: The team weighing the heaviest stringer of up to 5 legal Speckled Trout/Slot Reds.

2nd Place Team: The team weighing the second heaviest stringer of up to 5 legal Speckled Trout/Slot Reds.

3rd Place Team: The team weighing the third heaviest stringer of up to 5 legal Speckled Trout/Slot Reds.

INDIVIDUAL TROUT:

Speckled Trout: (15 in. minimum)

1st Place Speckled Trout: The person weighing the heaviest legal Speckled Trout.

2nd Place Speckled Trout: The person weighing the second heaviest legal Speckled Trout.

3rd Place Speckled Trout: The person weighing the third heaviest legal Speckled Trout.

INDIVIDUAL RED FISH:

(Maximum length weighed will be 28”)

1st Place Red Fish: The person weighing the heaviest legal Red Fish.

2nd Place Red Fish: The person weighing the second heaviest legal Red Fish.

3rd Place Red Fish: The person weighing the third heaviest legal Red Fish.

REGISTER