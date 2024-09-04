10th Annual Digitalization in Oil & Gas Conference

Join us to explore how the latest technologies, including AI, IoT, and Automation, can revolutionize upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, driving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing safety. Engage with industry leaders, participate in interactive sessions, and connect with peers to drive your organization's digital and sustainable transformation.

The 10th Annual Digitalization in Oil and Gas will delve deeper into the intersection of digitalization and decarbonization, highlighting the transformation required for the sector to stay relevant, resilient, and achieve business value. This year, the focus is on leveraging AI and generative AI, driving sustainability and workforce development, and achieving operational excellence through digitalization.