10th Annual Chem / Petrochem & Refining Asset Reliability Conference

We are looking forward to share with you the new topics surrounding efficiency and savings with the execution of inspections and maintenance at the right time, using the right people and the right tools.

Topics to be discussed include but are not limited to:

· Bridge the Gap between Hardwired, Old Equipment, and New Technological Installments when Aiming to Maintain Existing Systems

· Highlight Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) and Failure, Modes, and Effects Analysis (FMEA) to Quantify Impact on Reliability Performance

· Assess Best Practices with Integrating Reliability and Capital Projects to Reduce Operating Costs and Increase Output

· Implement Advanced Methodologies in Non-Destructive Examination (NDE) to Identify Problems with Fixed Equipment

· Detail the Roadmap to a Robust Risk Based Inspection (RBI) Program to Safeguard Assets and Personnel

