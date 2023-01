×

EHCMA’s Annual Meeting

Pictured from left are Larry House of INVISTA; Gary Piana of CPChem; Nathan Levin of Shell Chemical; Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance; MaryJane Mudd of East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA); Peter Noto of C2C Technical Services; and Toni Rosario, Jeremy Osterberger and Brent Gaspard of BIC Alliance attending EHCMA’s Annual Meeting.