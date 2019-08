Hand-out DTE Energy DTE Energy - Frank-Warren Frank D. Warren, senior vice president of Fossil Generation, DTE Energy

Benjamin Felton will join DTE Energy and take on the role of senior vice president, fossil generation. Felton has an extensive career in the electric industry, most recently as senior vice president of electric operations for NIPSCO, where he led generation, transmission, distribution, fleet and warehouse operations.

For more information, visit https://newlook.dteenergy.com.