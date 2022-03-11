DOE awards $1B loan for production of clean hydrogen, carbon black

Monolith™ Inc. has received conditional approval for a $1.04 billion loan from the Department of Energy (DOE).

The company's pyrolysis technology for clean hydrogen production has met DOE's stringent eligibility program requirements for accelerating commercial deployment of innovative energy technology. The loan will allow Monolith to expand its Olive Creek plant, located in in Hallam, Nebraska.

Olive Creek produces clean hydrogen and carbon black. The expansion is expected to generate approximately 1,000 jobs and, once completed, will generate around 260 direct and 600 indirect, high-paying, highly skilled, green energy jobs to support operations.

For more information, visit www.monolith-corp.com or call (402) 413-5763.