United Association’s Industry Day 2018

Jean Claude Twagirimana of Rwandna

United Association (UA) Union of Plumbers, Fitters, Welders, & Service Techs held its Industry Day 2018 in Ann Arbor MI. The event provided the chance to observe in person how the UA trains its trainers—those dedicated and skilled individuals responsible for preparing the next generation of piping professionals our country will be depending on for decades to come.

Close to 300 contractors and industry representatives attended the event and got to see and hear first hand about the many accomplishments of the UA and our contractor partners.

One of the most moving moments of the day was honoring Jean Claude Twagirimana of Rwandna who is attending the ITP on a World Plumbing Council Scholarship.

United Association General President Mark McManus visits with a fall protection trainer during Industry Day.

For more information, visit www.ua.org, or contact Lance Albin at 985.809.1046 or lancea@uanet.org