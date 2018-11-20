Students discover STEM careers through Chevron Phillips Chemical’s TAME sponsorship

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP today announced it has provided 4,250 local middle school students access to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities this year through its sponsorship of the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) Trailblazer program. By Nov. 30, the initiative will have reached 13 southeast Texas schools near company facilities in Baytown, Orange, Pasadena and Sweeny with two Trailblazers filled with STEM activities.

“The TAME Trailblazer is a terrific way to support students' interests in STEM education using innovative experiments and displays,” said Roy Watson, workforce development and training manager at Chevron Phillips Chemical. “The petrochemical industry is full of job opportunities, many of which are tied to STEM-related fields. The Trailblazer allows students to discover whether or not a STEM education might be a good fit for them and their career aspirations.”

Chevron Phillips Chemical has sponsored the TAME Trailblazer since 2014, and this year will host its largest number of visits to students in the area. TAME Trailblazers consist of two 40-foot long trailers serving as interactive, mobile education units that offer hands-on STEM exhibits. Students spend about 50 minutes in the TAME Trailblazer, rotating between five museum-like stations offering activities and experiments about space, energy, weather, biotechnology and aerodynamics. The nonprofit’s mission is to encourage women and minority students to pursue STEM careers.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in science and engineering occupations will grow by 18.7 percent during the period 2010-2020, compared to 14.3 percent for all occupations. TAME aims to close this gap through programs like the Trailblazer. The initiative’s focus is to create a strong, diverse workforce by connecting Texas students to STEM concepts and related real-life educational and career opportunities.

About TAME

The Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1976 that helps prepare Texas students for careers in science, technology, engineering, and math by providing K-12 students, parents, and teachers with STEM-related programs and resources. Working statewide, TAME promotes diversity in STEM careers through the focused recruitment of women and minorities underrepresented in STEM fields. For more information, please contact email programs@tame.org, call 512-471-6100, or visit www.TAME.org.