Will CBD oil result in a positive drug test?

CBD oil is short for cannabidiol and is a compound found in cannabis that has gained popularity over the past few years for its therapeutic properties. Advocates claim to see positive changes when combating anxiety, seizures and a number of other issues, but the products aren't legal in all 50 states. Although most CBD products claim to have under 0.3-percent THC, which is classified as hemp, the products remain unregulated, making the THC levels unreliable.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) states, "For practical purposes, all extracts that contain CBD will also contain at least small amounts of other cannabinoids. Although it might be theoretically possible to produce a CBD extract that contains absolutely no amounts of other cannabinoids, the DEA is not aware of any industrially-utilized methods that have achieved this result."

What is CBD?

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the chemical compound responsible for marijuana's psychoactivity and euphoria and is usually screened for in a typical urinalysis drug test. When drug testing is mandated, employers follow guidelines such as those of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), which has a set cutoff level for a positive test at 50 ng/mL. When a test is positive, it then gets screened again with a confirmatory gas chromatography- mass spectrometry (GC-MS) or liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) test, which have a cutoff level of 15 ng/mL specific only to the THC metabolite.

In order for CBD or cannabinoid-rich hemp oil products to test positive on a drug test, an individual would have to be using unusually large amounts (above 1,000-2,000 mg) of the product. Due to the fact that it remains an unregulated drug, some CBD oils have as much as onetenth the THC concentration as marijuana. Therefore, consuming high quantities of CBD oil will leave enough THC in your system to trigger a positive test result and cause impairment.

DISA Global Solutions Vice President of Compliance and Administration Frank Bernard stated, "With the rise in popularity of CBD oil products, employers should continue to increase their knowledge surrounding this product. Impairment in the workplace is a hazard to all and a liability for employers. By enforcing a proper drug testing program, companies can create a safer working environment and deter employees from using unregulated products that might contain THC or other unknown contaminants."

What does this mean for employers?

One of the main issues lies in the fact that CBD oil brands are often contradictory because the doses aren't standardized. Some brands will recommend a much higher dose than others, increasing confusion with inconsistency. CBD oils are not from state-sanctioned programs, and those who are using the suggested serving size might test positive on a drug test even if they are going by the doses.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published several letters warning consumers of the inaccurate content of various CBD oil products and stated that "many were found to not contain the levels of CBD they claimed to contain." The FDA made an official ruling on its first-ever CBD drug, called Epidiolex, this past June. Once regulated, CBD oil will be a safer solution with reliable doses for users.

DISA Global Solutions Vice President of Operations David Eades added, "Bottom line is: If you're unsure of what's in it, don't take it. Many hemp or CBD products, regardless of their legality in your state, are unregulated and can contain THC, which might show up on a drug test. Medical disclosure policies make employees working in a safety-sensitive position disclose their prescription drug use to the employer, helping to cover all bases for legal drug use that no-tolerance policies don't provide."

Third-party administrators (TPAs) offer expanded drug panels and multiple testing methodologies to enhance your drug testing program and meet compliance and regulations for your industry- specific needs.

For more information, visit www. disa.com, call (800) 752-6432 or email sales@disa.com.

