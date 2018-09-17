A conversation with Mark Fallon of Envirocon

Mark Fallon, Envirocon

Mark Fallon has been serving as Envirocon's CEO and president for almost two years. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Fallon to learn how he is using his 20 years' experience in the environmental, infrastructure, energy and federal markets to promote company growth through expanding markets and personnel development.

Q: What led to your position at Envirocon?

A: Several factors led me to join Envirocon as the CEO and president in late 2016. The first is the trust, insight, support and mentorship that so many women and men have generously shared with me throughout my career. The second is a strong work ethic that I learned from my mother. The third is a love of delivering complex construction projects in the energy and environmental business. The last is a belief that Envirocon's ownership model is the perfect fit for the complex projects our clients call on us to deliver. When I learned about the Washington Companies, I recognized that the combination of a multigenerational ownership outlook, a worldclass balance sheet, Envirocon's talented team and a 30-year track record made this an opportunity I could not pass up.

Q: What is the biggest news at Envirocon right now?

A: We see some exciting growth in multiple markets, ranging from the oil and petrochemical sectors in the Gulf Coast region to large federal programs. We have a disciplined growth strategy that is based on a clear definition of our core. We operate only in the U.S., and we provide three services: remediation, facility decommissioning and ecological restoration.

But the most exciting news in our company is always our people. We are developing some of the most talented men and women in the industry. We are intentionally stretching cadres of emerging and mid-career leaders. And they are rising to the challenge, strengthening our client relationships and delivering exceptional quality projects for our customers.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: First and foremost, my goal is to make Envirocon the safest contractor in the markets we serve. My priorities are to attract, retain and develop talented men and women who share our values; to provide a reliable and attractive return on invested capital to our owner; and to grow our business every year. To achieve this means maintaining fidelity with our values. Our shared values are the foundation on which we build our team and company, and these values guide us every day in everything we do.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce in the coming year?

A: It's a fact that the construction sector is, effectively, fully employed. To make Envirocon a better place to work, we are constantly seeking feedback from our people. Based on employee input, we have introduced changes to enhance compensation and benefits to create a better work/life balance for all of our people. Maintaining a balance between work and family is important. I set both personal and professional priorities, and I keep those priorities. I respect the work/life balance of my team and require that they do the same for the people whom they lead.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I'm a persistent but not a gifted guitar player.

For more information, visit www.enviro con.com or call (406) 523-1150.

View in Digital Edition