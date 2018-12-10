Part 1 Of 3: Five key steps to designing control rooms

Control room operators’ tasks have become increasingly complex. The amount of data has increased, regulations and standards have changed, and corporate operating procedures dictate almost every action. Consolidation, modernization and meeting Building Blast Index criteria are also causing organizations to ask hard questions. But are they meeting the needs of operators and delivering results that match their corporate strategies?

Industry experts involved in upgrading hundreds of 24/7 control rooms recently outlined five important steps in designing or outfitting an industrial control room. Their first words of advice are: “If it’s mission critical, make sure everyone agrees on the mission; then bring the right partners in early to help steer the process and make everyone aware of all the possibilities.”

A project engineer with a major utility put it this way: “We build power plants and distribution lines, not commercial buildings. Utilities who seek to construct a world-class operations center must first recognize they are operating outside their core business competencies.”

Mistake No. 1: No prior experience designing a control room. Often, project engineers who successfully managed piping, gates or other projects around the plant are the logical choice to lead a control room project. When that happens, they quickly discover they are no longer pushing product through a pipe or making gasoline or chemicals; they are now developing a new creation challenged to meet specialized needs and diverse interests, which will impact many lives and the profitability of their organization for a long time.

Solution No. 1: Ask the right questions. The right questions can only come from years of experience. Often, there are few guidelines from corporate because each situation is unique. With enough time, you can gather information from your peers, visit other control rooms, participate in industry roundtables and tour new facilities. The bottom line is you should already have the experience, accumulate it or hire it before diving too deeply into the project. Unfortunately, this process is sometimes well under way before anyone considers the operators. At best, this adds expense during construction. At worst, the operators end up with a room that adds to their fatigue and dissatisfaction.

In addition to a larger shared floorspace, control room consolidation projects must assimilate the different mindsets and work processes developed over decades. The best designs take a user-centered approach that considers the entire control suite, the operators, technology, overview displays, tools, shared spaces, offices and convenience areas before ever moving into detailed design. Another good rule of thumb is to plan for 25-percent future expansion in the control room.

Redesigning control rooms from the ’80s and ’90s requires considering human factors, ergonomics and employee wellbeing first. If it isn’t safe, don’t do it.

The operator console isn’t the only item to consider, but it’s a great place to start. You simply cannot repurpose modular furniture to make everything interact properly. Operator consoles should be purpose-built to accommodate the tools operators need, fit the available space and deliver 24/7 reliability for years to come.

