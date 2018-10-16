Covestro, Baytown Wetlands Center educate with mobile exhibit

Covestro LLC and the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Education Center in Baytown, Texas, are using a state-of-the- art traveling exhibit to educate the public about sustainable energy. Called "Cleaner energy -- Brighter world," the new exhibit was developed by the Wetlands Center through a generous sponsorship from Covestro.

Covestro's sponsorship of the "Cleaner energy — Brighter world" mobile exhibit gives the company a "vehicle" to inspire the next generation.

The mobile education center lives inside a 48-foot-long trailer outfitted with interactive displays that highlight the science behind diverse sources of renewable energy, such as windpower, geothermal and hydroelectricity. When not traveling to schools, festivals and events throughout the Texas region, the mobile unit will serve as an additional exhibit at the Wetlands Center facility.

"We're proud to support the Wetlands Center in bringing this unique educational experience to communities throughout Texas," said Rod Herrick, vice president and site manager, Covestro Industrial Park Baytown. "This sponsorship not only aligns with Covestro's global focus on sustainability, but it also gives us a 'vehicle' to inspire the next generation in the push for a cleaner future."

A leading producer of high-tech polymers, Covestro continually pushes boundaries to promote sustainability through innovative material solutions and more energy-efficient manufacturing processes.

"The idea of promoting sustainable and renewable energy fits nicely with the Wetlands Center's mission of educating the public about contemporary nature issues and promoting responsible environmental stewardship," said Tracey Prothro, superintendent of Natural Resource Programs at the Wetlands Center. "Throughout our 20-year history, we have included lessons on sustainable and renewable energy in our programs, including week-long camps devoted to green energy. When Covestro approached the Wetlands Center about ideas for a new program or exhibit that it could sponsor, the idea of a mobile sustainable energy exhibit was born.

This past summer, the exhibit was on hand at the Science Teachers and Industry Workshop hosted by the Texas Chemical Council at the Harris County Department of Education. Sixty science teachers from across the state toured the exhibit and learned about sustainable and renewable energy. In February, the exhibit was on display at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where Covestro volunteers and Wetlands Center staff hosted visitors and introduced them to Covestro sustainability initiatives.

"Future plans will always include looking for additional venues in which to show off the trailer," Prothro said. "We are currently talking to several venues, including the Houston Energy Festival. We are also looking at upgrades to some of the highlighted information, with the goal to keep the information updated and relevant."

For more information about the "Cleaner energy -- Brighter world" mobile exhibit, email Tracey.Prothro@baytown.org or call (281) 420-7101.

